Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Another stellar stat line in loss
Graham recorded 19 points (6-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 114-106 loss to the 76ers.
Graham has now posted consecutive double-doubles, and he has logged three through 10 games. His shooting percentages have dipped substantially through five November matchups, but his per-game averages have continued to rise across most categories.
