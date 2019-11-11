Graham recorded 19 points (6-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 114-106 loss to the 76ers.

Graham has now posted consecutive double-doubles, and he has logged three through 10 games. His shooting percentages have dipped substantially through five November matchups, but his per-game averages have continued to rise across most categories.