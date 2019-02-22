Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Assigned to G League
Graham was sent to the G League on Friday, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Graham has appeared in 31 games for the Hornets, averaging 4.4 points, 2.2 assists and 1.2 rebounds across 13.0 minutes. However, it seems the organization wants him to get extended run in the G League. It's possible coach James Borrego now views Shelvin Mack as the true third option at point guard.
More News
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...