Graham was sent to the G League on Friday, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Graham has appeared in 31 games for the Hornets, averaging 4.4 points, 2.2 assists and 1.2 rebounds across 13.0 minutes. However, it seems the organization wants him to get extended run in the G League. It's possible coach James Borrego now views Shelvin Mack as the true third option at point guard.