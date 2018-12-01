Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Assigned to G League
Graham was assigned to the G League on Saturday, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Graham has played sparingly for the NBA club, but he'll head back to Greensboro for an opportunity at big minutes in Saturday night's game. The rookie out of Kansas will likely return to the Hornets prior to Sunday's matchup with New Orleans.
