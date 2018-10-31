Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Assigned to Greensboro
Graham was assigned to the Greensboro Swarm of the G League on Tuesday.
The rookie has only played in two contests for the Hornets thus far, averaging 3.5 points and 1.5 assists in 9.5 minutes per game. Graham will join the Swarm in time for their season-opener against the Wisconsin Herd on Friday night.
