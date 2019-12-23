Play

Graham is available to return to Sunday's game against the Celtics after leaving briefly due to a left quadriceps contusion.

Graham was originally forced to leave Sunday's game partway through the third quarter but was given the green light to return after a brief stint in the locker room. While the injury doesn't appear to be too serious, it wouldn't be surprising if Graham were to pop up on the injury report at some point over the coming week.

