Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Avoiding knee surgery
Graham, who suffered a knee cartilage injury during summer league, will not undergo surgery, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.
It's possible surgery is needed in the future, but the initial plan is to take a conservative approach to recovery. He'll presumably be ready to resume basketball activities by the time training camp arrives in late September, though an official timetable hasn't been provided.
