The Hornets recalled Graham from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Wednesday.

Both Graham and Dwayne Bacon will join the Hornets ahead of Wednesday's game against the Heat after suiting up for the Swarm one night earlier. Graham started at point guard and played 30 minutes in the affiliate's 139-125 win over the Capital City Go-Go, finishing with 11 points (3-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists and six boards.