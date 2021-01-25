Graham went for 15 points (5-14 Fg, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists and one rebound over 35 minutes in Sunday's 107-104 win over the Magic.

Graham erupted in the fourth quarter, knocking down three three-pointers and scoring 13 of his 15 points. He has now gone for 15 points or more over his last four games while also adding at least four assists.