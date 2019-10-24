Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Big night off bench
Graham scored 23 points (7-9 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding eight assists and four rebounds in 27 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 126-125 win over the Bulls.
The second-year guard started the season with a bang, leading the Hornets' second unit in minutes, points, assists and three-pointers. Graham had a quiet rookie campaign, but the offseason departures of Kemba Walker and others have opened up a lot of court time in Charlotte, and the Kansas product could be one of the biggest beneficiaries if he keeps producing from beyond the arc.
