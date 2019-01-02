Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Candidate to start Wednesday
Coach James Borrego suggested after Tuesday's practice that he's leaning toward using Graham in the starting five Wednesday against the Mavericks in place of Jeremy Lamb (hamstring), Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Lamb sustained a right hamstring strain in Monday's win over the Magic and was unavailable for the second half, resulting in Graham working with the top unit coming out of the break. The second-round rookie impressed across 24 minutes, tallying 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds and three steals. Lamb remains doubtful to return Wednesday after failing to practice Tuesday or complete Wednesday's shootaround, so Graham should be in store for another 20-plus-minute workload on the wing. Malik Monk will also benefit from an uptick in playing time if Lamb is in fact sidelined.
