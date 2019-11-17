Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Catches fire from long range
Graham compiled 29 points (10-19 FG, 9-16 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes Saturday in the Hornets' 103-102 win over the Knicks.
After a 2-for-12 showing from distance in Friday's win over the Pistons, Graham bounced back in a huge way in the second half of the back-to-back. The nine treys were a new career high for Graham, whose triple with 2.8 seconds remaining won the game for Charlotte. Though Graham is often prone to off shooting nights, his high-usage ways have made him a must-roster player, especially now that he's settled into a starting role. Since unseating Dwayne Bacon as the Hornets' top shooting guard three games ago, Graham is averaging 22.0 points, 5.3 assists, 5.0 three-pointers and 3.3 rebounds per contest.
