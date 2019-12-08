Graham (shoulder) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Hawks.

Graham suffered the injury early in Friday's game against the Nets, but he returned and still put up 29 points, three rebounds and eight assists in 34 minutes. The 24-year-old is averaging 19.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists in 33.6 minutes through 24 games in his breakout second season.