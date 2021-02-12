Graham (groin) is available to play Friday against the Timberwolves.
Following a three-game absence due to a strained groin, Graham will be back for Friday's action. It's not clear if he'll start or come off the bench given how well LaMelo Ball has been playing. Either way, he should still see roughly 30 minutes unless it's revealed that he's on a minutes limit.
