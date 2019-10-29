Graham turned in 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 assists, a rebound and a blocked shot across 32 minutes in Monday's 111-96 loss to the Clippers.

If Graham is still on your waiver wire, it would be highly advisable to grab him while you can. The second-yaar Kansas product is a perfect example of a sophomore who could break out and earn a regular starting gig. The Hornets are in rebuilding mode, and Graham's early contributions make him an invaluable asset. He's already logging more minutes than most of the starters.