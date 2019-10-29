Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Collects team-high 12 assists
Graham turned in 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 assists, a rebound and a blocked shot across 32 minutes in Monday's 111-96 loss to the Clippers.
If Graham is still on your waiver wire, it would be highly advisable to grab him while you can. The second-yaar Kansas product is a perfect example of a sophomore who could break out and earn a regular starting gig. The Hornets are in rebuilding mode, and Graham's early contributions make him an invaluable asset. He's already logging more minutes than most of the starters.
More News
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Cools off from field•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Drops team-high 24 points Friday•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Big night off bench•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Joins starting five•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Scores 18 points in Monday's win•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Scores 14 off bench•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...