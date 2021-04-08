Graham totaled 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt), five assists, four rebounds and three steals in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 113-102 victory over the Thunder.

Graham continues to play well having recently been thrust into a much larger role. In fact, over his past five games, Graham has collected a combined 13 steals, an element of his game that is typically not a strength. With LaMelo Ball (wrist) and Gordon Hayward (foot) both out for a significant period of time, Graham has been able to establish himself as a must-roster player across basically every format.