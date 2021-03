Graham (kneecap) will come off the bench during Thursday's game against the Pistons, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

It's not very surprising to see Graham return to the court after he was initially considered probable ahead of Thursday's matchup. However, the 26-year-old will come off the bench for the first time this season with LaMelo Ball starting for the Hornets. Graham will also carry a minutes restriction during his first few games back on the court.