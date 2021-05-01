Graham will come off the bench Saturday against the Pistons.
With LaMelo Ball (wrist) returning to the starting five, Graham will be moved into a reserve role. In six appearances off the bench, he's averaged 11.2 points, 3.3 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 19.0 minutes.
