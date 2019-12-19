Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Continues mini-slump
Graham posted nine points (3-16 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine assists, two steals, a rebound and a block in 38 minutes during the Hornets' 100-98 Wednesday night loss to the Cavaliers.
It was a disappointing fantasy performance in a soft matchup against the Cleveland defense. Graham was a combined 11-of-47 in the three games prior to this nine performance. With the Hornets in the second night of a back-to-back and playing their fourth game in six days, one could imagine Graham may be a bit fatigued. He will be off until Saturday when the Hornets welcome the Jazz to Charlotte.
