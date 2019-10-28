Graham contributed nine points (1-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five assists and three rebounds in 28 minutes Sunday in the Hornets' 120-101 loss to the Lakers.

After he busted out for 47 points while drilling 12 three-pointers in the Hornets' first two games of the season, Graham's hot shooting came to a screeching halt Sunday. The second-year player salvaged some value with his assist total and flawless mark from the line, but the poor outing should at least temporarily put to rest his hopes for unseating Terry Rozier or Dwayne Bacon in the starting five. Graham at least seems poised to retain a 25-plus-minute role with Malik Monk off to a rough start to the season and Nicolas Batum (finger) likely sidelined through mid-November.