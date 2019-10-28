Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Cools off from field
Graham contributed nine points (1-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five assists and three rebounds in 28 minutes Sunday in the Hornets' 120-101 loss to the Lakers.
After he busted out for 47 points while drilling 12 three-pointers in the Hornets' first two games of the season, Graham's hot shooting came to a screeching halt Sunday. The second-year player salvaged some value with his assist total and flawless mark from the line, but the poor outing should at least temporarily put to rest his hopes for unseating Terry Rozier or Dwayne Bacon in the starting five. Graham at least seems poised to retain a 25-plus-minute role with Malik Monk off to a rough start to the season and Nicolas Batum (finger) likely sidelined through mid-November.
More News
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Drops team-high 24 points Friday•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Big night off bench•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Joins starting five•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Scores 18 points in Monday's win•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Scores 14 off bench•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Probable Sunday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...