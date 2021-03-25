Graham garnered 21 points (7-10 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists and two rebounds in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 122-97 victory over the Rockets.

Wednesday was Graham's second straight game in the starting five with LaMelo Ball (wrist) out for at least four weeks. After a modest showing in the first start -- nine points, four assists, three rebounds and one block in 29 minutes -- Graham stepped up in Wednesday's blowout win. It was the fifth time this season he's reached the 20-point mark, and it was also just the second time he's hit six threes. In games that are more competitive, Graham could cross the 30-minute threshold.