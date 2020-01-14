Graham had 27 points (9-17 FG, 8-13 3PT, 1-1 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 115-112 loss at Portland.

Graham has topped the 20-point mark in four of his last six contests and he has dished out five or more dimes in every one of those contests. Despite his solid production, the shooting woes continue -- 39.6 percent from the field and 37.0 percent from deep over that span -- and at this stage of the season, fantasy owners should realize Graham will continue to produce but without much efficiency.