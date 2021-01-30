Graham dropped 14 points (5-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt), 10 assists and three rebounds across 33 minutes in Friday's 108-105 win over the Pacers.

The 10 assists were the most Graham has dished out since his first two games of the season. While his assists have remained constant this season, Graham's shooting has remained consistently poor. He's now shot less than 40 percent from the field in 15 of 19 games.