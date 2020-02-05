Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Double-double in another loss
Graham generated 16 points (5-11 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 assists and four rebounds in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 125-110 loss to the Rockets.
Graham logged his 14th double-double through 51 games this season, this after failing to record a single one as a rookie. The 24-year-old guard is attempting so many shots from beyond the arc that his field-goal percentage tends to suffer on most nights. Still, he has been perhaps the most pleasant surprise of the 2019-20 campaign, and Graham remains a strong option in all formats.
