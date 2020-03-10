Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Double-double in double OT
Graham finished with 27 points (9-26 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four boards, 10 assists and four steals in 46 minutes of a 143-138 loss to the Hawks.
Graham didn't have his most efficient shooting night in the double OT loss, but he was still able to put up solid numbers across the board and reached 20 points for his third straight game. The extra periods enabled him to post his highest assist total since before the All-Star break.
