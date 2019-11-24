Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Double-double in loss
Graham scored 18 points (6-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 10 assists and two rebounds in 39 minutes during Saturday's 116-115 loss to the Bulls.
The second-year guard had trouble getting on the court consistently last season, but this time around he's quickly become a key part of Charlotte's backcourt, posting five double-doubles in 17 games while scoring in double digits in 11 straight contests. Since moving into the starting lineup seven games ago, Graham is averaging an impressive 18.7 points, 6.3 assists, 4.1 threes and 3.3 boards.
