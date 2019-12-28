Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Double-doubles but shoots poorly
Graham had 15 points (6-21 FG, 3-13 3PT), 13 assists, nine rebounds and one steal in 46 minutes during Friday's 104-102 overtime loss against the Thunder.
Graham came one rebound away from a triple-double and while the 13 assists were a nice thing to see -- he has nine or more in three of his last four contests -- he extended his shooting woes and is now making just 26.8 percent of his field goals over his last seven games. He will try to end that shooting skid Sunday on the road against the Grizzlies.
