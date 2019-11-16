Graham totaled 18 points (8-23 FG, 2-12 3Pt), 10 assists and five rebounds in 38 minutes during Friday's 109-106 victory over the Pistons.

Graham recorded an 18-and10 double-double during Friday's win, continuing his strong start to the season. Through his first 12 games, Graham is flirting with top-50 numbers, something that would have seemed highly unlikely only one month ago. He is sharing the floor with Terry Rozier and both have played well. The top-50 still seems like the high-point for Graham meaning you could look to try and sell high. With that being said, the Hornets seem intent on getting him out there and you could simply run with him to see what happens.