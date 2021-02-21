site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Doubtful for Monday's tilt
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Graham (knee) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Jazz.
Graham appears unlikely to suit up for his second game in a row due to soreness in his left knee. LaMelo Ball would likely continue to be the starting point guard if Graham remains sidelined.
