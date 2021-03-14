Graham recorded 17 points (6-11 FG, 5-9 3Pt), four assists and two rebounds across 17 minutes off the bench in Saturday's win over the Raptors.

Graham missed seven games between Feb. 20 and Mar. 3, and while he's managed to return, he's not reached the 20-minute mark in any of his last two appearances. The fact that he's moved back to the bench while playing limited minutes should conspire against his upside moving forward.