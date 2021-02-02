Graham scored 24 points (7-13 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding five assists and four rebounds in 41 minutes during Monday's 129-121 overtime win over the Heat.

While Malik Monk was having a career nigh off the bench in the absence of Terry Rozier (ankle), Graham also stepped up with a strong performance. The 24 points tied his season high, while the six made threes were a new season best for the third-year guard. Graham has scored in double digits in 11 straight contests, averaging 17.5 points, 5.7 assists, 3.7 threes and 2.7 boards over that stretch.