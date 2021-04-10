Graham posted 20 points (6-12 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists and two rebounds across 26 minutes in Friday's win over the Bucks.

Graham was sharp from beyond the arc, but that has been a trend of late since he's made multiple threes in nine of his 10 games since he moved into the starting lineup when LaMelo Ball went down with a wrist injury. Over those 10 appearances, the third-year guard has averaged 16.4 points per game while shooting 42 percent from three-point range. As if that wasn't enough, Graham has also scored in double digits in each of his last nine contests.