Graham scored a career-high 35 points (10-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 11-15 FT) while adding six assists, four rebounds and three steals in 42 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 122-120 overtime win over the Pacers.

The second-year point guard sank the game-winning free throws at the end of OT and was a huge part of the Hornets' rally from a 14-point deficit to begin the fourth quarter. Graham is playing consistent minutes this season as the floor general for the second unit, and he's already scored more than 20 points three times in seven games while averaging more than three three-pointers a night.