Graham amassed 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds and three steals in 24 minutes during Monday's win over the Magic.

Graham had a solid night, scoring in double-figures for the second straight game and hitting multiple threes for the second time this year. The rookie guard has seen over 20 minutes in back-to-back games, and may be playing his way into a larger role. On the year, Graham is averaging 3.3 points and 1.9 assists in 9.7 minutes per game.