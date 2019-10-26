Graham amassed 24 points (8-15 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four assists and two rebounds in 28 minutes during Friday's 121-99 loss to Minnesota.

Graham continued his strong start to the season, pouring in a team-high 24 points off the bench in Friday's loss. Along with P.J. Washington (10 points, 10 rebounds), Graham has been the standout player for the Hornets. It is unlikely he takes over as the starting point guard but given his play thus far, he is likely to be the primary sixth-man moving forward. Chances are he is still available on a number of waiver wires. If that is the case in your league, dropping a fringe guy to pick him up is not a bad idea.