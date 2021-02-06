Graham exited Friday's game against the Jazz with an apparent injury, Rod Boone of The Hive Vibes reports.
Graham limped off the court in the second quarter of Friday's contest and went to the locker room. The nature and severity of the injury are unknown, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return to the game.
