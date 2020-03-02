Graham (ankle) is expected to sit out Tuesday's game against San Antonio.

Graham injured his left foot/ankle in a collision with Giannis Antetokounmpo during Sunday's game, and he was unable to go through practice Monday morning. The Hornets haven't officially ruled him out, but Graham is expected to sit, which would open up a spot in the starting backcourt. When Graham missed a game last week, Malik Monk got the nod, but with Monk now suspended indefinitely, one of the Martin twins could move into the lineup alongside Terry Rozier.