Graham registered 30 points (11-19 FG, 8-11 3Pt), six assists, one rebound and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 109-98 win at Miami.

Graham missed last week's game against the Spurs on Mar. 3, but he's been on fire since then -- he has topped the 20-point mark while dishing out at least six assists in four straight games. It's unclear when Graham will be able to take the floor again, however, as the NBA has suspended its season indefinitely amid coronavirus concerns.