Graham finished with 40 points (12-21 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 9-11 FT), five rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 113-108 victory over the Nets.

Graham was an offensive juggernaut Wednesday, dropping a career-high 40 points. His stocks continue to rise on a nightly basis on the back of his scoring and assist numbers. He is a fringe top-50 player thus far on a per-game basis. Those lucky enough to have secured Graham may have stumbled on the wavier wire pickup of the year. There is no-one coming for his playing time and he is going to feature heavily in anything the Hornets do moving forward.