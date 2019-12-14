Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Fills stat sheet against Chicago
Graham had 16 points (4-14 FG, 2-9 3PT, 6-6 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and three steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 83-73 win over the Bulls. He also committed a season-high seven turnovers.
Graham has been struggling to take care of the ball lately, notching multiple turnovers in five of his last seven games, However, the rookie is producing enough to ignore those issues while also settling as Charlotte's go-to guy on offense. The second-year guard is averaging 26.5 points, 7.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 49.3 percent from three-point range over his last six contests.
More News
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Explodes with career high•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Pops for team-high 29•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Struggles from field in loss•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Clear of injury report•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Questionable to return•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Splashes career-high 10 treys•
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...