Graham had 16 points (4-14 FG, 2-9 3PT, 6-6 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and three steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 83-73 win over the Bulls. He also committed a season-high seven turnovers.

Graham has been struggling to take care of the ball lately, notching multiple turnovers in five of his last seven games, However, the rookie is producing enough to ignore those issues while also settling as Charlotte's go-to guy on offense. The second-year guard is averaging 26.5 points, 7.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 49.3 percent from three-point range over his last six contests.