Graham (knee) was able to participate in Monday's practice, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.
A knee issue has kept Graham out of five of the last six games -- including the last four in a row -- but his return to practice is an encouraging sign. Charlotte will likely list Graham as questionable ahead of Tuesday's game against Denver, with the goal of seeing how the knee reactions at shootaround in the morning.
