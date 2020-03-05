Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Good to go Thursday
Graham (ankle) will play and start Thursday against the Nuggets.
Following a one-game absence due to left ankle soreness, Graham will be back in the lineup. Over his past 10 appearances, he's averaging 16.1 points, 6.6 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 33.7 minutes.
