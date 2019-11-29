Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Hands out 15 assists in win
Graham totaled 16 points (6-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 15 assists and seven rebounds in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 102-101 victory over the Pistons.
Graham produced a double-double during the victory, including a career-high 15 assists. He has been incredible for the Hornets this season and is arguably their best player right now. He is sharing the floor with Terry Rozier on a consistent basis and so it doesn't appear that he is losing minutes to anyone. Graham has been a sell-high candidate for the past month and so perhaps the time has come to just accept that this is who he is moving forward.
