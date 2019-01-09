Graham is heading back to the locker room Tuesday against the Clippers, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.

It appears that Graham injured his right ankle at the tail-end of Tuesday's loss, forcing the guard to gingerly walk to the locker room early. Before exiting the contest, he recorded three points, two assists and a rebound across 13 minutes of action. The Hornets do not take the court again until Friday, which will give the team plenty of time to assess the severity of Graham's injury.