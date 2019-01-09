Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Heading to locker room
Graham is heading back to the locker room Tuesday against the Clippers, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.
It appears that Graham injured his right ankle at the tail-end of Tuesday's loss, forcing the guard to gingerly walk to the locker room early. Before exiting the contest, he recorded three points, two assists and a rebound across 13 minutes of action. The Hornets do not take the court again until Friday, which will give the team plenty of time to assess the severity of Graham's injury.
More News
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Modest minutes in Sunday start•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Picks up second straight start•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Starting Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Candidate to start Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Drops 10 points in victory•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Levels up•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.