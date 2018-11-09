Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Heads back to G League
Graham was assigned to the Greensboro Swarm of the G League on Friday.
With the Hornets heading out on a road trip Friday and Graham not part of the team's regular rotation, he'll have a chance to get some additional minutes in Greensboro. He will be available to play in the Swarm's game Saturday against Grand Rapids.
