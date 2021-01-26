Graham scored 21 points (6-15 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding five rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes during Monday's 117-108 loss to the Magic.
Graham, Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier each scored more than 20 points and went a combined 11-for-23 from behind the arc. Unfortunately, the rest of the Hornets were a combined 0-for-15 on their three-point attempts. Graham, has turned things around after a sluggish start to the season, scoring in double digits in seven straight games and averaging 18.0 points, 5.7 assists, 3.4 threes, 2.9 boards and 1.3 steals over that stretch.
