Graham scored 16 points (4-11 FG, 4-9 3PT, 4-4 FT) to go along with three rebounds, five assists and one steal across 35 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Pacers.

Graham powered his scoring from three-point range and the free-throw line to reach at least 15 points for the sixth consecutive game. While he is still shooting an ugly 33.9 percent from the field overall this season, that mark has improved to 42.5 percent across his last five contests. As a result of those struggles, Graham's scoring output has been inconsistent early on this season, though he has still managed to average over six assists and 1.4 steals per game.