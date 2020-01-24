Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Hits four threes
Graham scored 19 points (6-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), while adding seven rebounds, four assists and a steal Friday during the Hornets' 116-103 loss to the Bucks.
He may not have lit up the stat sheet, but Graham battled through the defense of Eric Bledsoe and Khris Middleton to nearly snap the Hornets' seven game losing streak (Milwaukee didn't lead until the four quarter). Friday represented a median outing for Graham and can be viewed as a barometer for the remainder of his season.
