Graham played 22 minutes off the bench and added 12 points (4-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt), four assists and one rebound in the win over the Kings on Monday.

It's been a struggle for Graham, who played in his third game since returning from injury. While he's hit 10 triples, he hasn't really done much else in the box score. During that time, Graham is averaging 12.0 points, 4.7 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 0.3 steals while playing in just 19 minutes per game.