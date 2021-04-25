Graham registered 24 points (7-14 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine assists and two rebounds in 31 minutes during Sunday's 125-104 win over the Celtics.

After averaging just 11.0 points on 30.0 percent field-goal shooting over his past three games since returning from a two-game absence, the 26-year-old bounced back with a brilliant 24-point effort while making half of his shots. Graham has also been on a roll in the dimes department, dishing out 10 and nine assists over his last two games, respectively. The third-year guard will look to build on Sunday's bounce-back performance Tuesday at home against the Bucks.