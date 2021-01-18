Graham and the Hornets will not play Wednesday against the Wizards after the game was postponed, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Due to the league's health and safety protocols, Wednesday's game will be made up at a later date, meaning the Hornets' next game won't arrive until Friday against Chicago.
More News
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Scores season-high 20 points•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Poor shooting continues•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Improves shot in win•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Still struggling to find shot•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Strong effort in win•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Shines defensively in win•